Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The company has a market cap of $520.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.