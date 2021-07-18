Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLXXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RLXXF remained flat at $$28.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

