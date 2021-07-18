Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

