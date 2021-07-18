Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $204,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,328,545.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 256,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $5,512,390.49. Insiders sold 368,458 shares of company stock worth $9,068,870 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.