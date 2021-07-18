renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.96 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. renBTC has a market cap of $370.86 million and $5.96 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $31,500.53 or 0.99978377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00791095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,773 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

