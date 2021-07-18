Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 68.5% in June

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RNECY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.