ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 881,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,289. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.30.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
