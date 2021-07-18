ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 881,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,289. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

