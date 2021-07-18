Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,197.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $99,660.54 and $99,197.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00148415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.81 or 1.00105820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,293,118 coins and its circulating supply is 370,885,737 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

