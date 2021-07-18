Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea Sells 11,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 1,111,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,511. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

