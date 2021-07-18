Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Update

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

RCII traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 330,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

