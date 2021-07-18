REPO Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $15,763.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.26 or 1.00466289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.