Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

