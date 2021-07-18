Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.45 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

