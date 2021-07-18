Reviewing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 30.43% 11.36% 1.39% East West Bancorp 35.32% 12.15% 1.20%

44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for German American Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 East West Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.02%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.21 $62.21 million $2.34 15.50 East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 5.38 $567.80 million $3.97 17.47

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats German American Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; 8 counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 28, 2021, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and Greater China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

