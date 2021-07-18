Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) & Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Kaya (OTC:KAYS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45% Kaya -1,643.51% N/A -654.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92 Kaya 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $61.70, suggesting a potential upside of 40.61%. Kaya has a consensus price target of $0.89, suggesting a potential upside of 217.63%. Given Kaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaya is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Kaya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -17.41 Kaya $1.03 million 4.28 -$12.10 million N/A N/A

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Kaya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

