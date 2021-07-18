Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) & Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Inpex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A Inpex $7.27 billion 1.48 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zion Oil & Gas and Inpex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Inpex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.85% -20.53% Inpex -14.46% 2.53% 1.67%

Risk & Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpex has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inpex beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,974 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,012 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

