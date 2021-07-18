Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXEEY. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Rexel stock remained flat at $$21.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21. Rexel has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

