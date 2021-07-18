Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.73% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $49,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,891,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.