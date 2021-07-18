RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.69. 66,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,740. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

