RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.48. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

