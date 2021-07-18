Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $1.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

