Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RICOY. Nomura cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Ricoh stock remained flat at $$10.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

