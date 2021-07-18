Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,491,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 1,078,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVF remained flat at $$8.73 during trading hours on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.