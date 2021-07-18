RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.95 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $150,972.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00800507 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

