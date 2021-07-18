RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 102.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $273.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,727 shares of company stock worth $16,381,081 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

