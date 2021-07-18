Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

