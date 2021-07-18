RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 20,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

