Ritocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $352,001.29 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $352,001.29 and $25.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.36 or 1.00157672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,616,364,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,285,923 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

