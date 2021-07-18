Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) Short Interest Update

Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RCKZF remained flat at $$27.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80. Rocket Internet has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

Rocket Internet Company Profile

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.