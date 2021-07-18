Rocket Vault (RVF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325,510.00

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $342,127.89 and $325,510.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00101772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.60 or 1.00112155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

