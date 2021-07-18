Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 717,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $9,243,081. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.92. 586,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.64. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $295.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

