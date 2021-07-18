Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 693,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 72.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 730,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 307,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

