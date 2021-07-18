ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $992,426.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

