ROOBEE Trading 48.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.30 million and $907,910.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00269718 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

