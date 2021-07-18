Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $43,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders sold a total of 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.51 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

