Rotharium (RTH) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $166,864.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Rotharium coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rotharium Coin Profile

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

