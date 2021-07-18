Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,181 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.29% of LCI Industries worth $43,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $7,633,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

LCII opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

