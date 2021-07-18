Royal Bank of Canada Sells 71,442 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of Texas Roadhouse worth $50,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.