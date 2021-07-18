Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROCLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,709. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

