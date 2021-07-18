Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0570 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $570,876.25 and $169,423.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

