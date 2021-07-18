Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY opened at $22.49 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.