Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,837,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 187,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,009. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

