Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $44,857.03 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051991 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,965,150 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.