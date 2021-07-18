Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RUSHB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

