Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Up 42.5% in June

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.