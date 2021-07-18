Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Ryanair worth $66,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Ryanair stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

