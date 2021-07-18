Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) COO Sells $370,413.00 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) COO Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,690 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

