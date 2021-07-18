Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $815,188.75 and approximately $4,660.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,596.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.67 or 0.05961699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.08 or 0.01383330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00374405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00624675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00387273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00293602 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,212,218 coins and its circulating supply is 31,094,905 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

