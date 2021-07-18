Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SBR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

