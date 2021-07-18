Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $54,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

